The return to full fitness of some of Liverpool’s senior pros couldn’t have been more timely, and would’ve provided Jurgen Klopp with a real fillip ahead of the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

With just over a week to go until the whistle blows for their opening fixture, the German knows he will be able to count open the services of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez as needed.

If the pair can get back to anywhere close to the form they were approaching a couple of seasons ago, then it isn’t a foregone conclusion that Manchester City are once again going to sweep all before them.

MORE: Last chance for this Chelsea player

Of course, one person’s gain is another’s pain and to that end, Nathaniel Phillips might be looking for pastures new.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle are seeking to take advantage of the current state of play with the Anfield outlet.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona defensive stalwart interesting Aston Villa and Leicester as Camp Nou fire sale hots up Pep Guardiola confirms attacker wants to leave Manchester City Former West Ham stars including Rio Ferdinand backing Hammers takeover

With Liverpool looking to sell, the Magpies could acquire the player with a bid of between £15.-£20m.