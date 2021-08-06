Aside from an obvious Newcastle link between Steve Bruce and Rafael Benitez, former Everton star, Norman Whiteside, has identified something else that the pair have in common.

The Spaniard has seemingly had a rough ride ever since it was announced that he would be taking over at Goodison Park, given his allegiance to local rivals, Liverpool.

Only results will help shift the narrative and perhaps have Benitez accepted as the great manager that most people believe he is.

Whiteside can see a comparison with how Bruce is perceived at St. James’ Park where he has never been accepted by the Toon Army.

“He’s got great credentials, but there will be a few who might not take to him,” Whiteside told the Liverpool ECHO.

“A bit like Steve Bruce at Newcastle, but he’s got a job to do and football talks so if he does well then that will all go on the back-burner.”

Given that the Toffees haven’t even played an official game under Benitez yet, it’s incredibly short-sighted of the Everton fraternity to not give him the benefit of the doubt.

He will have to hit the ground running in results terms, and perhaps then he’ll have people eating their words.