Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that wide-attacker Bernardo Silva wants to leave the Etihad.

Speaking recently to reports, as quoted by Daily Telegraph journalist James Ducker, the Spanish manager has explained Silva’s wishes to depart the club but insisted the right offer must first be made.

Pep saying Bernardo wants to leave. Says “door is open because we don’t want anyone who is unsatisfied”. Offer has to come, though, Pep says #mcfc — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) August 6, 2021

Silva, 26, joined the Citizens in 2017 following a £45m move from French side Monaco.

Since arriving in England’s top-flight the Portuguese attacker has gone on to feature in 201 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 79 goals, along the way.

Despite often being rotated to accommodate the side’s other talented attackers, Silva has still played a major role in the side’s recent successes.

Since his arrival four years ago, the 26-year-old has helped Guardiola lift 10 major trophies, including three Premier League titles.

However, recent reports have suggested that not only does the attacker want to move on to pursue other challenges, but he is also wanted by both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

MORE: (Video) Moment Jack Grealish finds out Man City have given him number 10 shirt

Given the precarious finances of Barcelona, echoed by the recent announcement Lionel Messi will be departing the club, it is Diego Simeone’s La Liga champions who are understood to be leading the race to sign the Manchester City man.

Fans will now wait to learn whether or not Atletico Madrid or another side will be able to meet the Citizens’ valuation of the talented Portugal international.