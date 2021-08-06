Following their official £100m signing of former Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish which coincidentally coincided with Barcelona’s announcement that Lionel Messi will be departing the club, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken about the prospect of also adding the South American maestro to his squad.

Thursday evening saw the Citizens officially unveil Grealish as the club’s new number 10.

However, just moments before the Premier League champions unveiled their shiny new attacker, La Liga giants Barcelona shockingly announced that due to financial complications, Messi will leave the club after a 21-year-long stay.

The initial excitement surrounding where the world-class attacker may end up playing next season saw Manchester City’s name heavily linked.

MORE: Opinion: Inter Milan, Manchester United and short term thinking

However, as the hours pass, Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain appear to be leading the charge.

Speaking in a recent scheduled press conference (as quoted by MEN), Guardiola was asked to confirm the club’s stance on the possibility of seeing Messi arrive at the Etihad, to which he responded by saying: “We spent £40m on Jack Grealish.

“We paid £100m and brought £60m. He will wear the No.10 because we were convinced with Grealish and we were were convinced Leo would continue at Barcelona, so right now he is not in our thoughts.”