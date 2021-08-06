It’s all happening at St. James’ Park, after last season’s successful loan signing from Arsenal, Joe Willock, was pictured on his way up to Newcastle on Friday afternoon, to complete a permanent switch.

That will surely delight manager, Steve Bruce, who appeared destined to lose out on Willock’s services at one stage.

The player is virtually guaranteed to be a starter for the Magpies, and that will almost certainly have been a major factor in his decision.