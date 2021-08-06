Menu

Photo: Arsenal star Joe Willock spotted heading to Newcastle to complete transfer

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

It’s all happening at St. James’ Park, after last season’s successful loan signing from Arsenal, Joe Willock, was pictured on his way up to Newcastle on Friday afternoon, to complete a permanent switch.

That will surely delight manager, Steve Bruce, who appeared destined to lose out on Willock’s services at one stage.

MORE: Last chance for this Chelsea player

The player is virtually guaranteed to be a starter for the Magpies, and that will almost certainly have been a major factor in his decision.

More Stories Joe Willock Mikel Arteta Steve Bruce

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Good move Joe!
    There was no guarantees of anything at Arsenal, but you’ve gone to a club where you can start every time, and where you will grow in confidence. From a fellow Gooner.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.