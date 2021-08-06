Menu

Photo: Lionel Messi’s former club uses a meme in hopes that he returns to Argentina

FC Barcelona
Posted by

It’s perhaps a historic moment for world football as Lionel Messi will not continue to play for Fútbol Club Barcelona. Despite the meetings that indicated that the 34-year-old would remain with FC Barcelona.

One of Messi’s former clubs, Argentina’s Newell’s Old Boys, took the opportunity to express themselves on Twitter and ask for the return of Messi. It’s likely a long shot that the former FC Barcelona star returns to his home country, but they aren’t afraid to shoot their shot.

More Stories Lionel Messi Newell's Old Boys

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.