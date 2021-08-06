Photo: “Nothing will ever be the same again” – Barcelona star Gerard Pique issues emotional message to Lionel Messi

There may still be some at the Nou Camp who are hoping the Lionel Messi situation is one giant misunderstanding, but it looks like he will be moving to a new club and Barca now need to come up with a plan at very short notice ahead of the new season.

Replacing him was always going to be impossible anyway but it’s even harder now that they don’t have the money to sign anyone, so they couldn’t be going into the new La Liga campaign in worse shape.

A few of the players have been issuing messages as they come to terms with the news, and Gerard Pique sums it up pretty well here:

The opening part roughly translates to “nothing will ever be the same again” and when you look at the current mess that Barca are in, you have to think he might be correct.