Menu

Chelsea make two separate offers including player-plus-cash proposal in hope of completing major transfer

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have put two different proposals on the table for Inter Milan to pick from as they look to sign and seal a deal for Romelu Lukaku, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Lukaku was previously on Chelsea’s books as a youngster, but failed to convince Jose Mourinho he was worthy of an opportunity in the side, which essentially ended his Blues career.

Over half a decade down the line, with Lukaku having developed into one of the worlds finest strikers, Chelsea have come knocking once again for the Belgian goal-machine.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea are now working on reaching an agreement with Inter to complete the deal, with two different proposals having been made.

  • €105m plus Davide Zappacosta
  • €115m straight cash
Chelsea have reportedly offered Davide Zappacosta to Inter Milan

MORE: Chelsea hoping to complete £100M+ transfer before Sunday evening

More Stories / Latest News
Lionel Messi’s astronomical salary if PSG move is completed has been revealed
Fabrizio Romano gives Lionel Messi update after Chelsea are thrown into the equation
West Ham launch official bid of up to €17M for defensive transfer target

The report suggests that Inter are more likely to favour the straight cash offer, with the likelihood they would then go on to sign a full-back they actually want… which isn’t Zappacosta.

Chelsea are clearly making an effort to get rid of some of their riff-raff in negotiations over signing Lukaku, but Inter don’t appear to have much interest in entertaining it.

More Stories Davide Zappacosta Romelu Lukaku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.