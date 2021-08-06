Chelsea make two separate offers including player-plus-cash proposal in hope of completing major transfer

Chelsea have put two different proposals on the table for Inter Milan to pick from as they look to sign and seal a deal for Romelu Lukaku, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Lukaku was previously on Chelsea’s books as a youngster, but failed to convince Jose Mourinho he was worthy of an opportunity in the side, which essentially ended his Blues career.

Over half a decade down the line, with Lukaku having developed into one of the worlds finest strikers, Chelsea have come knocking once again for the Belgian goal-machine.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea are now working on reaching an agreement with Inter to complete the deal, with two different proposals having been made.

€105m plus Davide Zappacosta

€115m straight cash

The report suggests that Inter are more likely to favour the straight cash offer, with the likelihood they would then go on to sign a full-back they actually want… which isn’t Zappacosta.

Chelsea are clearly making an effort to get rid of some of their riff-raff in negotiations over signing Lukaku, but Inter don’t appear to have much interest in entertaining it.