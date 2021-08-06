As Nuno Espirito Santo continues to get his Tottenham squad ready for the new Premier League season, the Portuguese appears to be willing to let one of his players move on.

Sunderland have shown an interest in defender, Dennis Cirkin, and according to Football Insider, the two clubs are now in advanced talks for the transfer.

The 18-year-old has made the first-team bench on a number of occasions, but has never actually played a minute for the senior side.

To that end, Nuno clearly considers Cirkin surplus to requirements.

An England U19 international, he also played on 14 occasions for Tottenham’s U23 side last season.

MORE: Last chance for this Chelsea star

The Black Cats can therefore offer him a next career step.

Sunderland play against Wigan Athletic in their first League One game of the 2021/22 season this Saturday.

More Stories / Latest News Lingard is performing well in Man United pre-season but Solskjaer’s message leaves a lot to be desired Video: Man City advised that getting Messi for free would’ve been better than Jack Grealish at £100m Lionel Messi to force through a move to PSG after incredible Barcelona snub

It’s expected that, if there are no problems at the 11th hour, Cirkin will be able to be included in the squad.