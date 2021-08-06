Tottenham Hotspur expected to pursue three more summer targets

Despite the impending signing of Atalanta defender Cristian Romero, Tottenham Hotspur, led by chairman Daniel Levy, is still expected to splash the cash as the club look to reinforce as many as three more positions.

That’s according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge, who has claimed the Londoners will look to recruit a new defensive midfielder, a new creative midfielder and a new striker.

Atalanta’s Romero is currently on his way to complete his transfer, understood to be within the region of £43m.

Cristian Romero travelling to London to complete Spurs deal for around £47m. Spurs to press on with signing another defender, creative midfielder & a striker. #THFC — Michael Bridge (@MichaelBridge_) August 5, 2021

However, should Bridge’s recent report be anything to go by, Spurs fans can expect to see some more incomings before this summer’s transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

Despite the exciting news, there will still be an underlying worry among both fans and the club’s hierarchy with regards to star striker Harry Kane, who appears deadset on forcing a transfer away following his refusal to turn up to training.

Although Kane’s situation is one that is expected to rumble on, it is not yet clear whether or not the Spurs hierarchy will sanction a move and use the funds gained to initiate a major rebuild.