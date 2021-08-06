Video: Former Argentina national team striker comments on the departure of Lionel Messi from Barcelona

The departure of Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona does not stop leaving reactions and statements.

In his native Argentina, former national team striker Mario Kempes spoke about the news that has captivated the football world. During an appearance on ESPN Argentina (via AS), Kempes talked about the impact that the 34-year-old’s departure will have on La Liga.

Kempes touches on how La Liga has lost marquee stars to market the league after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr., and now Lionel Messi.

“You are going to have one thing clear … You are not going to have one more CR7, you are not going to have another Messi. Mbappé may come, whoever you want to name me may come,” Kempes said.

“They will not be these monsters that have passed during these 10-12 years. Forget that in Spain, no matter how much Mbappé comes, Mbappé is not going to have the pull that these two have had. In Spanish football, today, it’s Messi … And it’s over.”