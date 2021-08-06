Menu

Video: Man United target Pedro Goncalves scores two superb goals for Sporting CP vs Vizela

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United have seen some reasonable success lately by signing a free-scoring midfielder from Sporting CP, so it’s such an easy link to make to Pedro Goncalves just now.

He was outstanding last season in his first season with Sporting as he scored 23 goals from midfield in the league, and he’s already bagged two in their season opener tonight.

This first was a superbly taken effort as he found the top corner from the edge of the box:

His second was even better, yes his touch gets away from him a little bit, but the strike absolutely makes up for that:

Pictures from both goals courtesy of Sport TV

You can maybe question where he fits into the United team due to Bruno Fernandes, but if there was a way to fit both into the same side then it would be fascinating to watch.

More Stories Pedro Goncalves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.