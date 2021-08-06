Video: Man United target Pedro Goncalves scores two superb goals for Sporting CP vs Vizela

Man United have seen some reasonable success lately by signing a free-scoring midfielder from Sporting CP, so it’s such an easy link to make to Pedro Goncalves just now.

He was outstanding last season in his first season with Sporting as he scored 23 goals from midfield in the league, and he’s already bagged two in their season opener tonight.

This first was a superbly taken effort as he found the top corner from the edge of the box:

? | The first goal of the 2021/22 Primeira Liga season scored by who else but Pedro Gonçalves, last seasons top scorer. And what a goal it is ?

pic.twitter.com/QnLFFDAGJv — Próxima Jornada (@ProximaJornada1) August 6, 2021

His second was even better, yes his touch gets away from him a little bit, but the strike absolutely makes up for that:

PEDRO GONÇALVES! [AGAIN!] ? ? ? Another absolute cracker from Sporting’s star man. Top goalscorer last season and he looks like he’s going for it again. pic.twitter.com/rYDUxn7J7f — Próxima Jornada (@ProximaJornada1) August 6, 2021

Pictures from both goals courtesy of Sport TV

You can maybe question where he fits into the United team due to Bruno Fernandes, but if there was a way to fit both into the same side then it would be fascinating to watch.