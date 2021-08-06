(Video) Moment Jack Grealish finds out Man City have given him number 10 shirt

Manchester City officially announced the signing of former Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish on Thursday evening.

Following his official £100m unveiling, the popular England international has now become Britain’s most expensive football player.

Expected to play a major role in Pep Guardiola’s plans ahead of the new 2021-22 season, Grealish will take on the team’s number 10 shirt left by ex-striker Sergio Aguero.

MORE: World-class attacker helping Paris-Saint Germain sign Lionel Messi

Behind-the-scenes footage has emerged of the moment the playmaker found out he will inherit his preferred number 10 shirt.

Pictures courtesy of Manchester City