(Video) Several Barcelona players arrive to fans blaming them for Messi departure

FC Barcelona
Following Thursday’s shocking announcement that star-attacker Lionel Messi will be departing the club, 21-years after first joining, Barcelona are in turmoil.

It was confirmed on the club’s official website that the side has been unable to register the attacker’s new contract due to financial complications.

However, now with the world-class attacker a free agent and understood to be edging closer to joining Paris-Saint Germain, the club’s remaining players have been forced to take the blame for the stunning situation.

Arriving at the club’s training facility, several first-team players, including striker Antonie Greizmann and midfielder Sergio Busquets were welcomed with boos and other negative chants.

