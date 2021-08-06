West Ham ace rules out new Hammers contract, already eyeing move next summer

According to recent reports, West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is not expected to sign a new contract with the Hammers and will instead look to move on this time next summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Daily Telegraph journalist Matt Law, who has claimed the England international is already weighing up his options in time for next summer’s transfer window.

Rice, 22, has been heavily linked with a move this summer, including to the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

However, with both clubs already either doing significant pieces of transfer business or looking to, with the Red Devils splashing £73m on Jadon Sancho and Thomas Tuchel hopeful of signing Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku – there may not be much room left in the side’s budgets to accommodate a summer move for Rice.

Speaking on the ‘London is Blue‘ podcast, Law has offered an insight into the midfielder’s situation, hinting that this season could very well be his last in East London.

“He’s not going to sign a new contract at West Ham,” Law said. “[Declan Rice] thinks something, whether it be with Chelsea or another club, is probably starting to look more likely for next summer than this summer.”