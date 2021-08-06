West Ham close in on €18m signing after Serie A side sign replacement for star

Sometimes a deal can seem close but it takes forever to go through, but that can often come down to the selling side stalling for time as they look to see if a replacement is available.

Football Italia have reported that Fiorentina are poised to complete the signing of Matija Nastasic on loan from Schalke, and this will interest West Ham fans when it comes to Nikola Milenkovic.

Nastiasic returning to the club will free up his Serbian compatriot to move on, and it’s now believed that the move to West Ham has never been closer.

Milenkovic could be an outstanding pickup from the Hammers as Juventus and Spurs have also been credited with an interest, while his contract is set to run out next summer so he should be available for around €18m.

He’s still only 23 but he’s been impressive in Italy and has all the physicality needed to handle himself in England, so if he does adapt then he should improve the West Ham defence and he could easily be sold for a big profit in the future.

The Nastasic deal is still to be closed so there are some moving parts here, but it looks like Hammers fans can expect Milenkovic to move pretty soon.