West Ham launch official bid of up to €17M for defensive transfer target

West Ham have made an official bid for Marseille centre-back Duje ?aleta-Car, according to L’Equipe.

The Hammers have been linked with a number of centre-backs this summer, as David Moyes looks to strengthen at the back ahead of his side’s Premier League and Europa League campaigns.

As reported by the Telegraph, the East Londoners made an approach to sign Kurt Zouma from Chelsea, but were rebuffed in their efforts to sign the Frenchman from their London rivals.

Their attention now appears to have turned to Marseille’s Duje ?aleta-Car, with L’Equipe reporting a bid has been made, one which is likely to fall short of the Ligue 1 outfit’s valuation.

According to the report, West Ham have offered an initial €14M, which could rise to €17M including unspecified bonuses. Marseille are thought to be holding out for €20M.

It’s unclear at this point in time whether that’s a figure West Ham would be prepared to say, but L’Equipe do report that negotiations are ongoing, which is positive news.

With the Premier League starting next weekend, you imagine that Premier League clubs will be stepping up their efforts to address weaknesses in the squad over the next seven days.

West Ham are no exception to that.