It seems that West Ham are now putting all of their eggs into one defensive basket, after they ruled out the option to sign Kurt Zouma from London neighbours, Chelsea.

Though it appeared that the Hammers were leading the race for Zouma, Ex-WHU Employee on his podcast The West Ham Way, cited by West Ham Zone, has suggested that David Moyes is now focussing all of the club’s efforts on 23-year-old Nikola Milenkovic, who has been compared to former Manchester United star, Nemaja Vidic.

It’s believed that Sevilla, Juventus, Leicester and Tottenham are all interested in the player too.

MORE: Last chance for this Chelsea star

However, none are believed to be as far forward as the Hammers at this stage.

David Moyes needs to ensure that he gets the right players in during the summer, in order that the team can safely negotiate both a domestic and European campaign.

More Stories / Latest News Lionel Messi’s proposed move to PSG would end club’s pursuit of Man United midfielder Photo: Arsenal star Joe Willock spotted heading to Newcastle to complete transfer Pep Guardiola hints Jack Grealish was alternative to Lionel Messi

There’s still a lot of work to be done, however.