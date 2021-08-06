World-class attacker helping Paris-Saint Germain sign Lionel Messi

The football world was flipped on its axis on Thursday night after an official confirmation from Barcelona confirmed that world-class attacker Lionel Messi will be departing the club – signalling an end to a 21-year partnership.
Following decimated finances, it is understood that the La Liga giants have not been able to work within La Liga’s guidelines in order to facilitate Messi’s new contract.
Confirming fans’ biggest fears, a statement on the club’s official website read: “Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles.”
Paris Saint-Germain are now “progressing” in direct negotiations to sign Leo Messi. Talks ongoing to find the right ‘structure’, PSG are pushing since yesterday and now feeling confident. ???? #Messi
Manchester City are still quiet. PSG (and Neymar…) working for Messi. #PSG pic.twitter.com/DsdI6knxs7
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2021