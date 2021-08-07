It’s fair to say that AC Milan are delighted by the arrival of Olivier Giroud, with one player even going as far as to comparing his impact with that of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Alexis Saelemaekers was talking to Tuttosport when he was asked about the Frenchman’s arrival at the club.

“He has a profile similar to that of Ibra, as they have raised many trophies,” he was quoted as saying by Tuttomercatoweb.

“Giroud has won the World Cup, the Champions League and for a group that he hasn’t won anything yet, it’s important to have this type of player who can teach you how to win and have the confidence to do it.”

Though he’ll soon be 35 years of age, Giroud has shown no signs of wear and tear, and clearly still knows where the goal is.

Under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel, though he was called upon sparingly, which was arguably the catalyst for his move to Italy, his in-game intelligence marked him out amongst his contemporaries.

For the final chapter in what has been a storied career, AC Milan have provided the platform for him to produce the goods once again.

With rivals Inter weakened by sales, and Juventus not the team that they once were, this could be the year Milan raise the Scudetto once more.