Ahead of this weekend’s double header against Athletic Club Bilbao and Osasuna, Liverpool have been hard at work updating parts of Anfield.

Work will continue after those two matches and should be completed before the first home match of the season, against Burnley on August 21.

According to the Liverpool ECHO, 1,800 rail seats have been placed at the back of The Kop, and they will be part of a season-long trial at the club.

A further 6,000 rail seats will also be placed in the Anfield Road stand, although the club have been at pains to point out that they are still not encouraging standing.

The idea is for them to be used at times of celebration, for example after a goal is scored, to stop a potential crush from behind causing injuries.

The club do not expect those sitting in the rail seats to be using them as safe standing.

Their use is so that Liverpool can try to address the persistent issue of standing at home matches.