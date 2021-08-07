Though they’ve made a number of signings already this summer, there’s still scope for Arsenal to buy more players, albeit nothing can be concluded at this stage.

The reason for that is that the club’s sporting director, Edu, has decided to take his summer break, and that’s ensured that he’s been on the receiving end of supporter ire, according to football.london.

Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White have all joined the north Londoners this summer, though that doesn’t appear to be enough for the demanding Arsenal fanbase, particularly as there are still more than three weeks to go until the window closes.

MORE: This Liverpool star still wants to leave

It might not be all bad news, however. The last time he posted an image of himself on Instagram taking a break, a new signing followed.

Indeed, football.london report that his previous short break was to Monaco to meet with Arsenal’s former Head of Football, Raul Sanllehi.

More Stories / Latest News Derby County situation worsens for Wayne Rooney with players to be allowed to walk away if no board resolution Everton offered Philippe Coutinho by Barcelona and the Toffees’ stance on Benitez reunion for playmaker Video: Confirmation that Lionel Messi hasn’t signed for PSG and is still considering all his options

Could this ‘holiday’ therefore be another scouting trip or one to tie up a deal for a new player?