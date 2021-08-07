He is one of the hottest properties in Italian football right now, but if Arsenal want to sign Lazio’s Joaquin Correa, they’ll need to significantly up their last offer.

Correa won the Copa America with Argentina in the summer, and, according to the Mirror, scored a career-best 11 goals with his club side last season.

The Gunners are clearly interested in Correa’s services, making a £17m bid. However, the Serie A outfit swiftly rejected it according to reports in Italy that are detailed by the Mirror.

In order for the north Londoners to be in with a chance of being successful, Mikel Arteta will have to come back with a bid in the region of £26m.

That’s a big uplift on what Arsenal were preparing to pay, and the Premier League club will need to decide if they can commit that much to one player.

Arguably, if they want to progress from their poor campaign last season, then, for the sake of £9m, that’s surely a price worth paying.