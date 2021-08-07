Barcelona have reached an agreement over personal terms with Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, according to Le10Sport.

The French outlet report that the Blaugrana have found ‘common ground’ with the 23-year-old and his representatives ‘contractually and financially’.

Whilst this news is of course promising, Barcelona supporters shouldn’t get too carried away as the club still need to strike an agreement with Lille, which will be difficult given their financial situation.

Le10Sport add that the prospect of a loan-to-buy deal would also be ‘hard to imagine’, which is spot given the key role Sanches plays for Lille and the other interest for the Portugal international.

Arsenal and Liverpool have also been linked with the services of Sanches this summer and former top-flight midfielder Michael Thomas recently told us that the ace would be a great fit for top sides.

Sanches’ decision to move to the French side in the summer of 2019 has paved the way for the midfielder to reignite his career, he’s really impressed in his 59 appearances for the club.

Lille finished fourth in Sanches’ first season and then went on to produce one of the biggest upsets in Ligue 1 history last season as they won the title.

As talented as Sanches is, Barcelona may want to reconsider a move due to the trouble he’s had with injuries over the last couple of seasons.

They’ve been left carrying injury-prone high-profile players like Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho in recent years and looks where it’s left them – having to let go of Lionel Messi.

Sanches does deserve another opportunity with an elite club after battling back to prove himself following the difficult spell with Bayern Munich and he always looks solid for Portugal as well.