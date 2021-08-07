Video: El Chiringuito call for Barcelona fans to protest Lionel Messi’s sale on the streets

Famous for their incredible outbursts and over-the-top analysis, Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito have called for Barcelona supporters to protest Lionel Messi’s sale by taking to the streets.

The news that Barcelona, in the end, couldn’t afford Messi, despite apparently doing all that they could in a financial sense, has hit the club hard.

It seemed scarcely believable when president Joan Laporta made the announcement, but following the multiple messages from current and ex-team-mates over the course of Friday evening, the reality is dawning.