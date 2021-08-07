Although an expected move to Paris Saint-Germain has yet to be formally announced, Lionel Messi and his family are said to be devastated by the turn of events which has seen his exit from Barcelona become a formality.

Suggestions that Joan Laporta was merely using the Messi saga as a pawn in his election campaign aren’t without foundation, and the president’s betrayal has hit Leo and Jorge Messi hard.

Both had the intention of the player signing his final contract with the club on Thursday, and after arriving from his holiday in Ibiza, it’s doubtful that anything prepared him for what was about to happen.

Sport say that although Messi absolutely wanted to leave last summer, he was prepared to stay, and had agreed a deal to that effect.

The outlet also suggest that any move isn’t quite as clear cut as first thought, given that he wants to take a couple of days off to take stock of the situation and consider his options.

Once he has made his decision, Sport expect him to come back as strong as ever and with only one focus in mind. Winning.