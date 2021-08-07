Menu

Lionel Messi “gives me a hard-on,” says the manager of a team called Brest

Paris Saint-Germain
Brest manager Michel Der Zakarian has been quoted saying something quite remarkable when discussing Lionel Messi’s impending arrival at Paris Saint-Germain.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll be well aware that recent reports are suggestion that Lionel Messi to PSG is very much on, with the former Barcelona man close to putting pen-to-paper on a move to the Parc des Princes.

It’s all happened very quickly, with Messi’s departure from Barca and expected arrival at PSG one of the biggest football news stories in recent memory, one which is set to turn French football on its head.

Lionel Messi appears to be heading to Paris Saint-Germain

MORE: PSG’s transfer crack-team SKIP league opener amid claims Lionel Messi agreement is nearing

While Ligue 1 is frequently considered PSG’s playground, it’s worth remembering that Lille are the reigning champions, with last season’s race for the title as competitive as any we’ve seen previously.

French football is at a very exciting place right now, with Messi’s impending arrival only going to add to that. It’s all proven to be a bit much for Brest manager Michel Der Zakarian.

There’s definitely a joke in there somewhere about Der Zakarian being the manager of a team called Brest, but we’re not going to be the ones slutty enough to make it…

