Brighton and Hove Albion make £18m bid for Celtic striker

According to recent reports, Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion have launched an £18m bid for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard but could face competition from Crystal Palace.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims Graham Potter is a long-term admirer of the French striker.

Edouard, 23, joined Celtic from Paris-Saint Germain in 2017, initially on loan, before making his move permanent the following summer.

Since his arrival at Celtic Park, the prolific striker has gone on to feature in 173 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 121 goals, along the way.

However, with just 12-months now left on his contract, there are growing concerns the 23-year-old could be set for a summer move to the English Premier League.

MORE: Manchester United not currently discussing move for Eduardo Camavinga

The Daily Mail claim both the Seagulls and the Eagles are interested in signing the Frenchman with Potter’s side the first to make an official move.

With former club Paris-Saint Germain set to pocket 40 percent of any profit Celtic make, the Hoops are understood to be holding out for around £20m.