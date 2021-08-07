Chelsea considering £50m plus player offer for Juventus ace

According to recent reports in Italy, Champions League holders Chelsea are keen to sign Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

That’s according to a recent report from Calciomercato, who claims Blues’ owner Roman Abramovich would love to see de Ligt become Thiago Silva’s long-term successor.

Despite joining ‘The Old Lady’ in 2019 from Dutch side Ajax in a deal worth a whopping £77m, de Ligt, 21, has struggled to continue his meteoric rise in European football.

Having started 51 Serie A matches over the duration of the last two seasons, the Dutchman’s form has largely been inconsistent.

However, at the tender age of 21-years-old, it is still expected that the commanding centre-back could become one of the sport’s most successful defenders.

Despite having three years left on his contract with Juventus and Chelsea seemingly targeting Sevila’s Jules Kounde, Calciomercato claims the 21-year-old could still make the switch to England’s top-flight..

MORE: Video: Bournemouth boss Scott Parker gets clattered during English football opener against West Brom in hilarious moment

It has been noted that Chelsea is considering offer Juventus £50m (€60m) plus striker Timo Werner, who endured a disappointing opening season at Stamford Bridge.

It is expected that should the Blues land de Ligt, Thomas Tuchel will look to him to become the heir to the ‘Silva throne’.