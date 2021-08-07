Chelsea reached €115m agreement with Inter Milan to sign Romelu Lukaku

According to recent reports, Champions League holders and Premier League giants Chelsea have reached an agreement to re-sign Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim the Blues are offering to pay the Nezzuari a whopping €115m in exchange for the prolific marksman.

? Chelsea have agreed a deal with Inter Milan to sign Romelu Lukaku. 28yo Belgian striker expected to sign 5yr contract worth ~€12-13m per year. Will return to Stamford Bridge 8yrs after leaving for Everton. With @SJohnsonSport @TheAthleticUK #CFC #Inter https://t.co/ag52OXbZEC — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 7, 2021

Journalist David Ornstein claims the Belgium international is set to earn a huge €12-€13m-per year in a contract that will span five years.

Lukaku, 28, is now set to rejoin the Blues, a full eight years after first departing in favour of a move to Everton.

Since joining Inter Milan two seasons ago, the 28-year-old has gone on to feature in 95 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 80 goals, along the way.

Lukaku’s most recent on-field contributions helped guide the Italian side to their 19th Serie A title last season.