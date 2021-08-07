Dani Alves comments on adding an Olympic gold medal to his trophy case following Brazil’s victory over Spain

The biggest trophy winner in football history, right-back Dani Alves, captain of the Brazilian team at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, made a strong outburst after winning the gold medal.

In an interview with UOL Esporte, the former Barcelona defender spoke about what it means to add a gold medal to his trophy case following Brazil’s 2-1 victory over Spain.

Alves started in all six of Brazil’s games during the competition, being decisive in Matheus Cunha’s goal in the final, with an assist. The defender also scored a goal in the penalty shootout against Mexico in the semifinal.

“There are moments in life that are left with words. This is such a moment. Having the opportunity to be an Olympic athlete and be able to represent my people is very incredible,” Alves said.

“I would like to share this with all of them, who believed and trusted me. Thanks to all the work done, we managed. This represents a lot for us. The fight would be very difficult, and in the end, it was worth it. We have to enjoy it; it was a lot of sweat.”

For Alves to be at the Olympics, the gold medalist could not be part of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 for São Paulo FC against Racing and some Brazilian Championship fixtures, which were sacrifices that he made to be in Tokyo and win a gold medal for his country.

“I would like to say that it was worth all the effort made; we know that there are many people who vibrate with us, we feel the energy, it goes through the world. It is a nation that is going through a difficult time, and all the athletes who are here are honored our we have to thank them, regardless of medal or not,” Alves said.

“I gave up a lot to be here, and I was able to participate in the goal at such an important moment; I thank you. It was a very difficult moment; the Spanish team has a lot of quality. To get here, it was worth a lot.”

The Olympic gold medal is Alves 43rd trophy between clubs and national team, the lateral, has already won the Champions League, Copa America, Club World Cup, Confederations Cup, among others.