Things are going from bad to worse for Derby County, with manager, Wayne Rooney, handing out contracts to free transfers but without pay.

The Rams begin their 2021/22 campaign this Saturday against Huddersfield, and the club are still in disarray behind the scenes.

According to The Sun, the likes of Manchester United flop, Ravel Morrison, Phil Jagielka and others were to be handed contracts by owner, Mel Morris, but no figures were attached to them.

It’s reported that some players are being paid a paltry £4,500 per week, so the expectation might be that any new signings would need to fall in line.

The difficulties have arisen because of Morris’ failure to sell the club, per talkSPORT.

Deals with both Sheikh Khaled and Erik Alonso have fallen through, and with a transfer embargo placed on the club because of failure to submit accounts, it’s unlikely Morris will find a buyer anytime soon.

Whether Rooney will also stay around long enough to find out who the new owners will be is anyone’s guess.