Things appear to be going from bad to worse for Derby County and Wayne Rooney, with the news that some players will be free to walk away, leaving the club without a full squad and in limbo ahead of the new season.

The uncertainty surrounding who actually owns the club is leaving them hamstrung as far as the English Football League goes, as they require certain guarantees from current owner, Mel Morris, which he may be unable to provide.

According to a couple of tweets from BBC journalist, Simon Stone, Phil Jagielka seems to be staying at the club.

MORE: This Liverpool player still wants to leave

However, the fluid situation means that he, along with the likes of Ravel Morrison and others, could walk away at any time.

Derby hoping to sign another player today and in talks with others but until EFL situation resolved are powerless to prevent any of them walking away. https://t.co/mSwKOiGh2O — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) August 7, 2021

The club are, apparently, keen to sign another player on Saturday, which would ease their woes, but they too would be free to leave at any point.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal’s Edu has incurred the wrath of supporters for taking a holiday in the midst of a transfer window Everton offered Philippe Coutinho by Barcelona and the Toffees’ stance on Benitez reunion for playmaker Video: Confirmation that Lionel Messi hasn’t signed for PSG and is still considering all his options

Playing and managing under this sort of cloud is almost an impossibility.