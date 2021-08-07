Menu

Ed Sheeran will wear the No.17 for Ipswich Town in the 2021/22 season as club sponsor is named in first-team squad

He’s known for penning hit after hit, but Ed Sheeran is, clearly, just a normal football fan at heart, albeit a rich and famous one.

As sponsor of his beloved Ipswich Town, Sheeran has a vested interest in how well the League One outfit perform, and is often seen at Portman Road cheering on the ‘Tractor Boys.’

Now The Sun report as a gesture of gratitude from the club and to thank Sheeran for his support, they have named him in their first-team squad for the 2021/22 campaign.

Manager, Paul Cook, will not be picking him to play any League One matches, however, and the fun aspect of the announcement has clearly resonated with the pop star.

“When Ipswich told me I thought they were joking but I love the idea,” Sheeran was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“I think this is going be a great season and I’m honoured to be a part of it.

“I just hope this squad number is only ceremonial because I want to see us promoted and that’s not going to happen if I’m playing.”

Promotion will almost certain be the aim for Cook and his playing staff, with things kicking off on Saturday afternoon as Ipswich take on Morecambe in their first match of the new season.

