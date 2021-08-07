Erling Haaland speaks out on his future after netting Borussia Dortmund hat-trick

Erling Haaland netted a hat-trick for Borussia Dortmund tonight before all but confirming that he’s staying at the club this summer.

Haaland has been linked with virtually every club on the planet over the last 12 months, but it appeared to be merely a one-horse race this summer, with Chelsea attempting to prise him away from Dortmund.

After it became clear that the Bundesliga giants were not prepared to sell him, Marina Granovskaia instead turned her efforts to bringing Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, which she appears set to pull off.

That ought to have ensured that Dortmund fans were going to have at least another year with Haaland leading their line, but in case there was any lingering doubts, he has now eradicated them.

After scoring an hattrick, Erling Haaland has just announced: “I’m proud to be part of this club. I’m proud of being part of Borussia Dortmund”. @westsven ??? #BVB #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2021

The 21-year-old says that now, but it’s hard to believe him still being a Dortmund player come the start of the 2022/23 campaign. As soon as that clause kicks in, it’s going to be an absolute free-for-all…