Fabrizio Romano gives update on Chelsea transfer pursuit… and it’s NOT about Romelu Lukaku

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on a Chelsea transfer pursuit via Twitter, and it has nothing to do with Romelu Lukaku…

Sevilla are in the hunt for a new centre-back amid transfer talks with Chelsea over Jules Kounde, according to the Italian transfer guru.

Kounde is regarded as one of the most promising young centre-backs in the world, with his unique ability to win possession in the defensive third and step into midfield having earned him much acclaim.

Didier Deschamps gave Kounde recognition for his future stardom by including him in the France squad for Euro 2020, despite there being considerable competition in the centre-back area.

Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea is certain to be Thomas Tuchel’s biggest acquisition of the summer window, but Kounde may well prove to be the best, at least for the long-term.

Chelsea do have to get the deal over the line first, but appear to be making good progress. Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to reveal that Sevilla are working on securing a replacement.

Sevilla are still looking for a new centre back as Jules Koundé talks with Chelsea continue. There’s still no agreement on Kurt Zouma value. ? #CFC Secilla have offered €10m to sign Özan Kabak. Schalke turned down the opening proposal – price tag around €15m. Talks on. ?? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2021

You imagine that once a replacement has been brought through the door, this one could move quite quickly, especially once Marina Granovskaia is freed up from talks with Inter Milan.

Ozan Kabak is mentioned as an option for Sevilla. Having spent the second-half of last season on loan with Liverpool, he’s still yet to secure a move away from Schalke.