WATCH: Tino Livramento shows Chelsea what they’re missing with brilliant debut assist for Theo Walcott

Chelsea academy product Tino Livramento has wasted no time showing his former employers what they’re missing.

Livramento won the Chelsea academy player of the year award for the 2020/21 campaign, following in the footsteps of Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour.

The 18-year-old looked set to be the next big thing coming out of the Chelsea academy and settling into the first-team, but instead decided to defect to Southampton.

The youngster has a far greater chance of securing first-team opportunities at St. Mary’s, which was proven with his substitute appearance against Athletic Bilbao this afternoon.

Livramento was introduced into the action and immediately had an impact, providing a superb assist for Theo Walcott, having intercepted the ball and lobbed it through to the forward.

Tino ? Theo The half-time subs combine for #SaintsFC ? pic.twitter.com/9QEa3AetNY — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 7, 2021

Livramento immediately got the plaudits from his teammates for his influential role in the creation of the goal. Something tells us Southampton fans are going to enjoy watching him this campaign.

Chelsea fans, not so much…