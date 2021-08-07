It’s been a long, hard road in football for Ravel Morrison, but the former Manchester United flop has managed to earn himself a year’s contract at Derby County.

Trouble has followed the player wherever he’s been and it’s that which has stopped him being one of the best players of his generation.

The issue for Wayne Rooney is that the turmoil behind the scenes at Pride Park could yet end up bringing a swift end to Morrison’s deal.

The Mirror report that the player was offered the deal after a successful trial.

Derby owner, Mel Morris, is still trying desperately to sell the club and hasn’t submitted the correct accounts for the last few years, meaning that although he has been able to offer contracts, the amount of salary for any player is unknown simply because it isn’t known how much is in the kitty.

From Morrison’s point of view, the year is a God send and, should all go well, he may belatedly be able to kick-start his career.

In so-doing, he could propel Rooney’s side up the Championship, thus making them a more attractive proposition for potential buyers.