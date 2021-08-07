Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes Manchester United have not yet done enough in the transfer market to become Premier League contenders.

United were the closest to Manchester City in the final Premier League table last season, but there was no title race to be had.

City were head and shoulders above the rest as they cruised to the title, something United, and indeed the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool, are hoping to avoid a repeat of in the coming campaign.

In a bid to narrow the 12-point gap between them and the title last season, United have already snapped up Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, spending well over £100million.

But according to former Liverpool man Souness, that simply is not enough given the signings some of the other potential title contenders have made this summer.

He wrote in The Times: “If Manchester United have finished their transfer business with the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, then that is not enough investment for them to win the trophies this season that a club of their magnitude should be aiming for: the Premier League and Champions League.

“The signing required to catapult them into title-winning contention with Manchester City and Chelsea is a striker who guarantees 30 goals a season.

“There are few of them around and you will pay a premium if you are a Premier League club and another premium on top of that if you are one of the big boys.

“United must be in the market for a centre forward – for Harry Kane or even Erling Haaland, if he becomes available again because, if we judge the squads as they stand, Manchester City and Chelsea are still ahead of everybody else.”

United are expected to make more signings this summer, but whether they spend significantly could depend on the future of Paul Pogba, who may or may not leave ahead of the end of the transfer window.