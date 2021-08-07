Harry Kane is back: Tottenham striker returns to Spurs training ground… where he will sleep for five nights

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has reportedly returned to the club’s training ground to complete his self-isolation.

Kane has been absent from Tottenham training all week long, which has intensified speculation that he could be set for a transfer to Manchester City.

The England captain released a statement on Friday claiming that he was never expected to return to Tottenham training this week, but would do so today (Saturday) as planned.

Regardless of whether you believe Kane’s version of events to be truthful, he has at least stuck to his word in turning up today, or so is claimed by Mail Sport’s Chief Football Writer Rob Draper.

Understand Harry Kane is at Spurs training ground and will stay at Spurs Lodge (the accommodation block there) for five days to complete his quarantine. So he can train but alone not with the team. Full details @MailSport — Rob Draper (@draper_rob) August 7, 2021

Kane appears to be doing his best to protect his relationship with the Tottenham fanbase, while the assumption is that he would also like to secure a move to Manchester City.

Eventually, something’s got to give. You imagine that once his self-isolation is complete, a pivotal conversation with Daniel Levy is likely to take place.