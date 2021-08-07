It’s so near and yet so far, and though Romelu Lukaku has one foot inside Stamford Bridge, his current employers, Internazionale, have put another roadblock in the deal to take him to Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will evidently be improved by their former target man, who just keeps getting better and better.

The west Londoners are the reigning European champions, and head into the new Premier League season with confidence.

Tuchel will surely want to ensure that Lukaku is part of his opening day line up, however, and to that end, there are still a few details that remain outstanding.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Inter have raised the transfer fee once again.

Chelsea have already offered €110m for Lukaku’s services, which was thought to be enough, but Inter are now demanding €115m.

Although the difference is minimal and expected to be met, it’s an 11th hour unexpected delay.