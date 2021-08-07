He’s had a tumultuous time at Juventus over the years, and Paulo Dybala now knows the opinion of his current club pertaining to his immediate future with them.

With Cristiano Ronaldo a year away from finishing his contract with the Serie A giant, and no realistic possibility of that being extended, the bianconeri need another figurehead to propel them forward to success once more.

That player would appear to be Dybala, with La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Get Italian Football News suggesting that positive talks have been held between player and club.

It’s been suggested that Max Allegri wants the player known as La Joya to be a focal piece of his team.

Although he’ll miss the Gamper Trophy friendly against Barcelona this weekend, he’s expected to be fit for their season opener.

After being in the shadows for some while, it’s time for Dybala to step forward again.