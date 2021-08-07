Photo: Qatari Royal Family member announces Lionel Messi has joined PSG via social media

Although the news still appears incredulous to many, Lionel Messi moving to Paris Saint-Germain is almost a reality after it was announced by the Qatari Royal Family that negotiations with the player had successfully concluded.

Emir Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thanin is a very influential person in the country relating to sport, and made the announcement via Twitter.

It’s expected that the Argentinian will sign a three-year contract with the Ligue Un giants, and will be unveiled next Tuesday.