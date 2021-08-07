Fabrizio Romano explains Lionel Messi to PSG delay after surprise press conference was announced

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Lionel Messi to Paris-Saint-Germain, and it appears as though things are taking a little longer than planned.

The situation has developed so rapidly that we’ve hardly had an opportunity to catch our breath, from Messi’s Barcelona departure being confirmed, to the Argentine closing in on an agreement with PSG.

While the information that filtered out last night, notably from RMC Sport reporter Mohamed Bouhafsi, suggested that Jorge Messi was heading to Paris to close the deal, that no longer appears to be the case.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to reveal that Jorge Messi will now remain in Spain for his son’s press conference, which is due to take place at the Nou Camp tomorrow at noon.

Leo Messi is waiting for Paris Saint-Germain official contract proposal to arrive and discuss on details. PSG confident to reach total agreement soon. Talks on. ??? #Messi Jorge Messi won’t fly to Paris today – he’s planning to attend Leo press conference tomorrow at Camp Nou. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2021

MORE: Lionel Messi to hold press conference at Camp Nou tomorrow after Barcelona exit

There doesn’t appear to be any legitimate cause for concern from PSG’s perspective, Messi is still expected to move to the Parc des Princes, with this merely being a delay in the deal’s proceedings.

Messi, as you’d expect, doesn’t want to leave Barcelona without saying goodbye and outlining the reasoning for his departure. After tomorrow’s press conference is done, the PSG deal can move forward.