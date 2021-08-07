With the expectation that Lionel Messi signing for Paris Saint-Germain is imminent, there is a degree of surprise at the word coming from the Argentinian’s camp on Saturday morning.

Sky Sports, reporting live from near Barcelona’s La Masia complex, quoted one source close to the deal to take Messi to the Ligue Un giants as “100 percent done.”

However, Gary Cotterrill, quoting Jorge Messi, Lionel’s father and agent, said that his son was looking at all the offers, was very relaxed and isn’t rushing into a decision.