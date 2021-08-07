This weekend could be pivotal for a number of clubs across Europe, if Lionel Messi’s transfer to Paris Saint-Germain ends up becoming a reality.

Barcelona were unable to keep their best-ever player because of the financial fair play rules imposed by La Liga, a scenario that has allegedly left the Argentinian and his father incandescent.

It’s believed that Messi could sign for the French giants as early as Tuesday, and, should he do so, that could trigger Liverpool’s long-standing interest in Kylian Mbappe once more, according to the Daily Express.

Real Madrid also have a vested interest in the French World Cup winner, and will fight the Reds all the way for his services.

It isn’t clear if PSG will allow Mbappe to leave this summer, but Messi’s potential hire surely pushes them dangerously close to UEFA’s FFP ceiling.

Perhaps the player himself will prefer to see out the final year of his contract, to play alongside Messi and Neymar in the hope that a longed-for Champions League title will become a reality.

Jurgen Klopp will certainly be alive to the possibilities as and when they present themselves.