Liverpool are expected to open transfer talks with Bournemouth regarding Arnaut Danjuma soon, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

The transfers reporter shares that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is keeping a ‘close eye’ on the 24-year-old as the Anfield outfit look to be in need of bolstering their attack before the window closes.

Danjuma was exceptional as Bournemouth made the playoff finals, with the wide-man scoring 17 goals and chipping in with eight assists in 35 Championship appearances (inc. playoffs).

Marca reported earlier this week that the Cherries value the Dutch international at around €25m (£21m) after Villarreal failed with their efforts to recruit Danjuma.

Danjuma actually joined the coastal outfit ahead of the season that they were relegated from the top-flight but was limited to just 14 Premier League appearances due to injury troubles.

Since the side dropped tiers, Danjuma has proven the €15m price-tag that Bournemouth paid to land him from Club Brugge, per BBC Sport.

Danjuma primarily features as a left-winger, but played a few times on the opposite flank last season and even centrally. That promising sign of versatility will definitely appeal to Klopp.

The Reds could do with adding more competition than the brilliant Diogo Jota for Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino next season due to their missing touch at times in the final third last term.