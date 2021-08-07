It’s a move that’s bound to spark controversy, but Luton Town are steadfast in their belief that taking the knee is being hijacked as a political statement and their players will therefore not do so during the 2021/22 campaign.

Instead, as Sky Sports report, the Championship side will all gather together in the centre circle. before matches.

It would appear that their fears are based around the misrepresentation of what taking the knee has become, and rather than add further fuel to the fire, the group have unanimously chosen to protest in a different manner.

MORE: This Liverpool player still wants to leave

It’s difficult to assess at this stage how their stance will be received by opponents and supporters.

With fans back in the grounds from Saturday, there’s also the possibility of the taking of the knee being booed.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool alert to Kylian Mbappe possibilities once Lionel Messi deal to PSG is confirmed Derby County in disarray as Wayne Rooney gives players contracts without pay including Man United flop Video: El Chiringuito call for Barcelona fans to protest Lionel Messi’s sale on the streets

The club themselves have released an impassioned plea, via an official statement, clearly setting out their position on the matter.

“We can confirm that our players have made a united decision to not take the knee before matches at the start of the 2021/22 season,” it read, via Sky Sports.

“The squad have discussed at length the advantages and disadvantages of continuing the gesture, and collectively feel that their intention of making a visual symbol of their support for the fight against racism, inequality and injustice has been misrepresented as a political statement.

“They do not wish for this gesture to become a catalyst for negativity, and instead plan to stand together around the centre circle in support of all other teams who choose to do so.