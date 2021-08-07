Manchester United are reportedly readying an offer for Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann.

Barcelona have already been rocked this week by the departure of Lionel Messi, who will be holding a press conference at the Camp Nou at Sunday lunchtime to say his goodbyes.

A rather surprising report from Todo Fichajes suggests that Man United are now keen on poaching another of Barcelona’s high-profile attacking players, Antoine Griezmann.

The report claims that Man United are aware of Barcelona’s need for a major cash influx and are prepared to table an official proposal in the coming days.

Man United have already added Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad this summer, a display of their intent to challenge for the title.

While bringing in Griezmann would certainly add to that, another attacker is absolutely not a priority for Man United. A defensive midfielder, on the other hand, is.

If Man United had any cash left over before selling first-team figures, you imagine they’d be using it to bring in a new player to sit in the pivot – certainly not Antoine Griezmann.