Lionel Messi to hold press conference at Camp Nou tomorrow after Barcelona exit

Barcelona supporters will hopefully get some kind of closure as Fabrizio Romano reports that Lionel Messi will hold a press conference at the Camp Nou tomorrow.

The club announced that their greatest ever player – and arguably the best of all time, would be leaving on Thursday after the signing of a new contract became impossible due to La Liga regulations.

Barcelona confirm that an agreement was struck between both parties and set to be signed before the bombshell turnaround that has now led to Messi leaving on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old appears to be closing in on a switch to Paris Saint-Germain, which will cement the French side as Champions League favourites if they weren’t already after their other summer additions.

Press conference tomorrow. Lionel Messi will speak from Camp Nou. ??? #Messi #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2021

A press conference is not the same as Messi having the chance to bid farewell to a stadium full of fans, but it may be the only option right now and hopefully the Argentine gets the chance to voice his opinion on everything surrounding the situation and his remarkable time with the club.